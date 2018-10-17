Policeman Dies, 3 Militants Killed In Encounter In Srinagar

﻿
Authorities have closed down schools and has snapped internet services.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 October 2018
PTI Photo
Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday. A police personnel also died during the encounter, news agency ANI reported.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city following an information about the presence of militants there, he said.

A policeman was also injured during the encounter, a senior police officer said.

The operation turned into an encounter after millitants opened fire on security forces.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The district administration has closed all schools and educational institution in the city as a precautionary measure and internet services on moblie have also been snapped.

PTI

