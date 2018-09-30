Pakistan Helicopter Violates Indian Airspace Near LoC In Poonch, J&K: Army

A Pakistani chopper on Sunday violated the airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.

Earlier in February, another Pakistani helicopter was reportedy seen flying at a close range distance of 300 metres from the LoC, according to NDTV.

However, is being seen as an airspace violation by the army, which is unlike the previous case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

(with PTI inputs)