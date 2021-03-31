The Colossal Of Experiences- An e-Factor Odyssey

An index of instincts, a remark in the face of monotony and the king of king-sized experiences! Here goes one for the mighty experientialist, Mr. Samit Garg.

In his tenure of leading the event world through the crests and troughs of uncertainties, one thing that stayed constant was his will to serve the best possible to the commons and the high street communions alike.

Seeking from the bespoke escapades he’s known for, the distinctly lavish shindigs, the humongous matrimonies & congregations, hot air ballooning across the Deccan & yachting the bays of India Ocean, the next big thing in his to-do-list is a futuristic run.

After successfully engraving his gigantic imprint upon the world of events and adventure tourism, he’s now eying upon a yet another revolution in the world of boutique hospitality.

Dabbing the monotones of life away with some chromatic hues of experiential fun, his plan of action is to establish a matrimonial connection between the world of events and the current state of tourism, i.e., a luxurious conundrum.

He’s simply asking us all to not resort anymore, not settle down for anything less than exemplary, in terms of amenities offered and more about the experiences that make these properties a stay.

“While traveling, I often asked myself, why do I look for a place with good experiences around, when I curate these fora day’s churn?” a thought that laid the stepping-stone for the future of tailored tourism is now reaping off impressive results.

And the first ever footprints can be seen as an array of experiential getaways & boutique sojourns in the face of mundane Indian hospitality.

Perfect for those last-minute endeavors, places sitting pretty in the laps of nature, teeming with luxury and a trove of experiences you wouldn’t have thought of, concepts you saw in the movies and wished could come alive for you, is the new reverie of a reality that the future holds for us.

It’s time you rise up from the fact that hotels and hoteliers can get you only so much in terms of experiences, to places that are all things intriguing and engulfing from the moment you step into these heavenly escapades. Places that offer serenity and sensations both at the same once, places congenial for the experienced ones & the young among.

This next big thing is an amplified version of lodgings and stay-cations and tourism vacations, experiences that hike the expectations of unconventional excursionists and ardent wanderers alike.

Something that Mr. Garg aims at is to cause a ripple enough in the dormant mindsets for something better, finer and not forsaken to the merits of standard percussions. By creating, recreating & refining these cherished memories of life, or by innovating, simulating and fascinating with the new, he is set to set new standards for the contemporary meaning of hospitality!

And as he says, “it’s the best, when you can say it is”. Mr. Garg makes sure that every of his heartfelt efforts at curating experiences in the past is reflected in his newest amaze of a revelation that’s underway.

And which is a gateway to get away from the grind of a life, trapped in the spirals of 9-5, this is the way out of your routine churns & chores of reality. His version of the future will hold a plentiful of memories that make for a bountiful of reasons to cherish moments regularly.

“When life gives you lemons, you squeeze them & make Lemonades & Mojitos & 5 different cocktails to savor upon later”.

So, the next big thing is not about the same old hackneyed idea of vacations, but it’s all about stepping out to something new every single once. While this month you dare the rough streams & springs in the hills, the next will be about conquering the waves & the wild, and then something around a retreat maybe, that takes you back to your childhood, riding horses and attending Polo matches like the royals do, just that the spree of the new and undiscovered will never cease to surprise you.

And this conception of a dream is what holds it all. From places that can evolve, transform and adapt according to your needs, to boutique heavens that recreate the magic of seasons, come up with different prospective for a life of tweeds.

Summing up it all in a word or two, it’s the final nail in the coffin of a near dead tourism sector. A serious run for money when it comes to consumer satisfaction and a shout out to the conventional hotels and tourism elements that gone are the days when a consumer had to resort with what’s what, but one can choose now from the finely curated assorts.

One can look up to holistically prominent experiential getaways that offer luxury, serenity and thrills under the same roof.

Simply, places that make for you some tailored experiences that you can keep coming back to.

