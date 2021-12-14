Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod

Often, the culprit takes it to the next level and threatens to leak the images and videos if the victim doesn't submit to performing sexual activity with them in real.

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod

Trending

Sextortion, Imposting, Pornography; Tops the Cyber Crime List, Against Indian Youth In 2021 – Says India's Top Ethical Hacker And Cyber Security Expert Falgun Rathod
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T17:12:12+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:12 pm

Sextortion, although a new terminology in the world of cyber-crime, is an age-old technique of extorting money that includes sexual activity. In the case of sextortion, an imposter befriends a victim and then coerces them to perform sexual activities on camera, which is then recorded without consent. These recordings are then used to blackmail the victim and extort money. Often, the culprit takes it to the next level and threatens to leak the images and videos if the victim doesn't submit to performing sexual activity with them in real.

Sextortion happens via social media platforms and gaming portals where youth get connected with strangers from anywhere in the world.
The easy access to the world-wide-web has given rise to numerous cyber pornography rackets. The advent of technology and easy transmission has enabled the sale and distribution of pornography worldwide, therefore making it to the list of top cyber crimes against youth. And in India, child pornography has seen a steep rise, as a close family associate generally commits such crimes.

"When staying indoors became a mandate, overworked parents assumed that keeping the kids and the youth busy on smart devices within the four walls is keeping them safe. But, the excessive consumption of the internet and easy accessibility to smartphones has put them at high risk of cybercrime vulnerabilities," says India's top ethical hacker and cyber security expert, Mr. Falgun Rathod.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Crime in India 2020 report, the country saw an increase of up to 12 % in cyber-crimes, as it saw a great dip in serious crimes such as theft and murders, as much of the country was under a lockdown. "This number has multiplied this year, as the dark web is getting smarter by the day in tapping into various vulnerabilities of the online youth," says Rathod.

With the sudden spurt in the world going cashless and paving the way for digital transactions, the upwardly mobile youth is at risk of being a cyber-crime victim at every step of their online presence. In the world of digital transactions, a cyber-fraud is committed to extracting a person's financial and personal information. People must be more vigilant than ever in today's times. Citizens have to be alert and not divulge their personal information to strangers.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Another major concern is mobile and system hacking. About 2,244 cyber-attacks happen every day, essentially meaning one system is hacked every second. And this is done again to steal personal and financial information. How is this information used to commit a crime? Well, the possibilities are just endless.
According to the Indian Computer Energy Response Team, there has been an increase in cybercrime by 600%. A noteworthy mention here is that 56% of these crimes are conducted by youth aged 16-25 years of age. High rates of unemployment and the lure to make a quick buck have led to committing these crimes. And sadly, the youth of the same age group are falling prey to these crimes.

As attractive as the world behind the screen is, the threat there is equally potent. It is vital to stay on toes and safeguard oneself from the invisible monster of cyber fraud.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

Anand Mandal: Stories To Change Your Life

The Man Who Makes People Make Their Millions

Unique Indian Bridal And Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

CareerNaksha - A New Age Career Counselling Platform Steered By IITian & US Returned Alumni, Nimish Gopal

Artist Thottie Jay And The Weeknd Spotted On The Same Page Can Take The Industry To A Better Level

Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi Gets Candid About Her Perception of Sustainable Fashion

Arishfa Khan Turns Entrepreneur; Launches Mishy Me

Vipin Bhardwaj And Raja Bherwani Join In For 'The Mirage."

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

'Health Is Not A Choice. It Is A Necessity,' Says The Founder Of Michigan Academy

'Health Is Not A Choice. It Is A Necessity,' Says The Founder Of Michigan Academy

Simple Ways To Improve Your Fitness – Fitness Expert And Influencer, Dany Martin Paul

Simple Ways To Improve Your Fitness – Fitness Expert And Influencer, Dany Martin Paul

Data & Technology Startup Brings Audiences Back To Cinemas Post-Covid Scare

Data & Technology Startup Brings Audiences Back To Cinemas Post-Covid Scare

More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

More Than 5 Lakh SMEs Upgraded To TallyPrime Accounting Software

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement