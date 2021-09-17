Leading ISP Brand, Infonet To Train 360 Network Engineers Under Government's DDUGKY Scheme

"The decisions and choices we make today will determine the course of entire generations' lives and livelihoods", says Infonet founder Ravikumar Chinnusamy.

Today, the world has a lot of digital tools at our disposal. The bounty of technological innovation which defines the current era can be leveraged to unleash human potential. The industry now garners the means to reskill and upskill individuals in unprecedented numbers, deploying precision safety nets that protect displaced workers from destitution. One can create bespoke maps that orient displaced workers towards the jobs of tomorrow where they will be able to thrive. Infonet took up this mission and joined hands with the Government to train hundreds of future-ready network engineers.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, technology-driven job creation is still expected to outpace job destruction over the next five years. The economic contraction is reducing the rate of growth in the jobs of tomorrow. There is a renewed urgency to take proactive measures to ease the transition of workers into more sustainable job opportunities. Thus, there is room for measured optimism in information technology. Still, supporting workers will require global, regional, and national public-private collaboration at an unprecedented scale and speed. The need for Network Engineer / IT Systems and Network Engineer is becoming more and more important as businesses are becoming tech-oriented.

Infonet's Partnership with the Government for Skill development program under Under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana will create future-ready Network Engineers. Students will be trained on Networking and Optical Fiber Technology with Assured Placement Opportunity. This mission aims at vocational training, certification, and employment for youths of Tamil Nadu.

Ravikumar Chinnusamy, Founder of Infonet Comm Enterprises, quoted, "The pace of technology adoption is expected to remain unabated and may accelerate in many areas. The adoption of cloud computing, big data, and e-commerce remain high priorities for business leaders, following a trend established in previous years. Therefore, we need thousands of Network and Hardware Engineers in the coming years. As a pioneering Internet Service Provider in South India, we would like to help our young people. We want to support businesses with future-ready engineers who can work on any network challenges."

Infonet Comm Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. is an ISP and Technology company having over 50,000+ customers across Tamil Nadu. For anyone who thinks the internet is critical for their business and can't handle downtime, Infonet comes as their first choice. Infonet is empowering its customers with a dedicated leased line, which means no sharing of data or no change in download or upload. Infonet is one of the very few companies to provide 99% SLA to all its customers.

One of the recent remarkable achievements of Infonet is, they have connected over 7000 government schools in Tamil Nadu with a high-speed leased line. In addition, all schools have been linked to a command centre in Chennai.

Infonet Skill Training Center - DDUGKY will train 360 youngsters in the next year. The training will be provided free of cost along with free accommodation and food. Any male or female from Tamil Nadu can register for this training. Interested people shall contact the project coordinator at 8754559044. To know more about Infonet, log on to www.infonetcomm.com