A Journey To A Fitter India With Himshekhar Konwar's New Fitness Brand Necmeractive

Himshekhar Konwar has launched his new fitness brand NECMERactive to promote fitness and better health throughout the country. His fitness studio is amongst the very few in India to use science-backed training programs for body transformation. NECMERactive offers a diverse list of programs to suit different people with different ambitions, namely NA CrossX, a strength and conditioning based training program, NA BuildX, a bodybuilding based training program, and NA FitX, a low-intensity overall fitness training program.

Let's talk about the programs in detail –

NA CrossX training program is based on the concept of Body Recomposition which allows athletes to lose fat while gaining muscle at the same time. The program is a perfect blend of intensive cardiovascular and muscle training alongside a well-crafted diet to promote simultaneous fat loss and muscle gain. The clients performing the NA CrossX workouts have built a lean, agile and toned body while also improving their energy level, flexibility and agility.

NA BuildX training program is primarily focused on muscle building and bulking. The uniqueness of this program is the presence of a few NA CrossX elements that helps promote flexibility and mobility while you train for muscle building. Himshekhar jokingly shares, "What is the point in bodybuilding if you can't even walk properly and don't even have the minimum level of agility in your body?". This training program counters this exact issue by promoting muscle gain while keeping your body agile so that your body can move freely even with all those perfectly built muscles.

NA FitX training program is designed for the elders and those with medical complications. It's a low-intensity training program that focuses on overall fitness. The clients performing this program have lost their body fat, increased their activity levels, found relief from joint aches, maintained healthy blood pressure levels, gained more agility, improved their quality of sleep, and built a stronger immunity.

As a fitness enthusiast and an entrepreneur, Himshekhar wants to empower people to lead healthy life by providing them access to world-class physical training. All of the programs are designed by certified staff who are experts in their fields. The exponential success of his fitness brand, which was launched only in January this year, has allowed him to expand it to even the digital world. Hence, becoming one of the few fitness brands with both offline and online penetration and a global reach.

