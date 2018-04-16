The Website
16 April 2018 National

NIA Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In 2007 Mecca Masjid Bomb Blast Case Today

Outlook Web Bureau
NIA Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In 2007 Mecca Masjid Bomb Blast Case Today
NIA Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In 2007 Mecca Masjid Bomb Blast Case Today
A special NIA court here is likely to pronounce the judgement in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case today.

The blast at the historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007 during Friday prayers had claimed nine lives and left 58 others injured.

The fourth additional metropolitan sessions-cum-special court for NIA cases had concluded the trial and last week posted the case for judgement on April 16.

After initial investigation by the local police, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet.

Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the CBI in 2011.

Ten persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case.

However, only five of them -- Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand alias Naba Kumar Sarkar, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajendra Chowdhary - were arrested and faced trial in the case.

Two other accused -- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra -- are absconding while another accused Sunil Joshi died. Investigations were continuing against two other accused.

A total of 226 witnesses were examined during the trial and as many as 411 documents were exhibited.

Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar are out on bail while three others are lodged in the central prison here under judicial remand.

In March 2017, a court in Rajasthan had sentenced Gupta and another convict to life in jail in the Ajmer Dargah blast case.

