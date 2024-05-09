With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post

Outlook Web Desk
Decades ago, Apple started down a path that has revolutionized both its own products and the entire technology industry.
Jeff Williams who joined Apple in 1998 is reportedly among the top contenders to replace Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO.
Craig Federighi, who is referred as "Hair Force One" sometimes in Apple is also said to be a strong contender to replace Tim Cook as the company’s CEO.
John Ternus who joined Apple in 2001 is also said to be in the list of people who could replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO.
Deirdre O’Brien is an Apple veteran of more than 30 years as per reports is also in the list of people who could replace Tim Cook as company's CEO.
Phil Schiller who joined Apple in 1987 is also said to be in the list of probables who could replace Tim Cook.
Dan Riccio who joined Apple in 1998 is also said to be in the list of probables who could replace Tim Cook.