﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  NASA's InSight Clicks First 'Out Of The World' Selfie On Mars

NASA's InSight Clicks First 'Out Of The World' Selfie On Mars

NASA's InSight lander has taken its first selfie using the spacecraft's robotic arm barely two-weeks after its touch down on Mars.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
NASA's InSight Clicks First 'Out Of The World' Selfie On Mars
Twitter @NASAInSight
NASA's InSight Clicks First 'Out Of The World' Selfie On Mars
outlookindia.com
2018-12-12T14:10:09+0530

NASA's InSight lander has taken its first selfie using the spacecraft's robotic arm barely two-weeks after its touch down on Mars, the US space agency has said.

InSight lander began its two-year mission to explore the deep interior of the Red Planet on November 26 when it safely landed at at Elysium Planitia on Mars.

On December 6, the InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to take its first selfie -- a mosaic made up of 11 images. The image includes the lander's solar panel and its entire deck, including its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna, NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, InSight sent another set of mosaic composed of 52 individual photos.

It showcases the first complete look of "workspace" -- the approximately 14-by-7-foot (4-by-2-metre) crescent of terrain directly in front of the spacecraft --, where the spacecraft's instruments such as seismometer (called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure, or SEIS) and heat-flow probe (known as the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package, or HP3) can be placed.

"The near-absence of rocks, hills and holes means it'll be extremely safe for our instruments," said InSight's principal investigator Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

"This might seem like a pretty plain piece of ground if it weren't on Mars, but we're glad to see that," Banerdt added.

InSight's landing team deliberately chose a landing region in Elysium Planitia that is relatively free of rocks.

The spacecraft sits in what appears to be a nearly rock-free "hollow" -- a depression created by a meteor impact that later filled with sand.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington NASA Mars Mission International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Upset As Voters Gave Them ‘Triple Talaaq’, Says Shashi Tharoor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters