The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 July 2018 Last Updated at 10:40 am National

MP: Denied Ambulance, Woman Forced To Give Birth In Moving Bus

The hospital didn't even provide transportation to the woman in pain. She later gave birth in an unsanitary condition inside a moving bus.
Outlook Web Bureau
MP: Denied Ambulance, Woman Forced To Give Birth In Moving Bus
PTI FILE (Representative Image)
MP: Denied Ambulance, Woman Forced To Give Birth In Moving Bus
outlookindia.com
2018-07-17T10:40:12+0530

In yet another case of alleged medical negligence a pregnant woman was denied ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur area.

The medical practitioners of the community hospital here allegedly turned away a pregnant woman and referred her to a district hospital.

The hospital didn't even provide transportation to the woman in pain. She later gave birth in an unsanitary condition inside a moving bus.

Advertisement opens in new window

Narrating his wife's ordeal, the man said, "I had taken her to a community hospital, from where she was referred to a district hospital. No vehicle was provided by the community hospital so I took a bus to the district hospital. She delivered the baby on way."

A similar incident happened in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur area on Tuesday, where a pregnant woman in labour was forced to walk miles due to the absence of proper roads and medical facilities in the region. The baby died shortly after the birth.

Shravan Sharma, who later dropped the woman to the hospital told the media said, "There is no road from the main road to Balajar Korawa township. Moreover, the two bridges via which a patient is taken to the hospital are lying broken from the past couple of years. Each year scores of people suffer because of the poor construction."

 

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Madhya Pradesh National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 11-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted For Months In Chennai, 17 Arrested
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters