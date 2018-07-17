MP: Denied Ambulance, Woman Forced To Give Birth In Moving Bus

In yet another case of alleged medical negligence a pregnant woman was denied ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur area.

The medical practitioners of the community hospital here allegedly turned away a pregnant woman and referred her to a district hospital.

The hospital didn't even provide transportation to the woman in pain. She later gave birth in an unsanitary condition inside a moving bus.

Narrating his wife's ordeal, the man said, "I had taken her to a community hospital, from where she was referred to a district hospital. No vehicle was provided by the community hospital so I took a bus to the district hospital. She delivered the baby on way."

A similar incident happened in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur area on Tuesday, where a pregnant woman in labour was forced to walk miles due to the absence of proper roads and medical facilities in the region. The baby died shortly after the birth.

Shravan Sharma, who later dropped the woman to the hospital told the media said, "There is no road from the main road to Balajar Korawa township. Moreover, the two bridges via which a patient is taken to the hospital are lying broken from the past couple of years. Each year scores of people suffer because of the poor construction."

(ANI)