Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Shimla: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic At National Highway, No Casualty Reported

The disastrous landslide was primarily caused by the mountain cutting which is being carried out near Kandaghat by the contractors and agencies engaged by NHAI for a four lane project.

Shimla: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic At National Highway, No Casualty Reported
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Shimla: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic At National Highway, No Casualty Reported
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T20:49:39+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 8:49 pm

Yet another massive landslide on Shimla-Parwanoo National Highway was reported on Wednesday that led to a temporary disruption of the traffic for half an hour before the debris was cleared promptly by the agencies engaged in construction of the Four-Lane project.

The visuals of the landslide which went viral on the social media spreaded fear among the tourists and other people travelling on the National Highway during the evening hours.

Special Secretary of Disaster Management Sudesh Mokhta informed that so far no casualty or damage to any vehicle or property has been reported.

The disastrous landslide was primarily caused by the mountain cutting which is being carried out near Kandaghat by the contractors and agencies engaged by NHAI for a four lane project.

According to Mokhta,  the vehicular traffic was stopped at a distance on both sides of the highway before the engineers and experts embarked on the ground to clear the debris.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

After the landslide, the traffic was restored on the highway later in the evening.

During Monsoon this year, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed massive consecutive landslides in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti causing multiple fatalities.

Landslides and falling stones on Shimla-Kalka NH has also caused many accidents .

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Himachal Pradesh Landslide District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

A Ramachandran's Exhibition Brings Back Known Muses- Lotus Pond, Bhil Women

A Ramachandran's Exhibition Brings Back Known Muses- Lotus Pond, Bhil Women

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Farmers Yet To End Protest, Next Decision On Nov 27: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Odisha Assembly Set For Stormy Start As Opposition Vows To Defy New 'Question Hour' Rule

Xinjiang Footage Sheds New Light On Uyghur Detention Camps

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Delhi Air Pollution: Only CNG, Electric Vehicles To Enter City From Nov 27

Foster Care: How Is It Different From Adoption?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Naval Leak Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Two Navy Officers

Naval Leak Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Two Navy Officers

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K: Driver Dies In Accident As Tanker Falls Into Gorge Along Highway

J&K: Driver Dies In Accident As Tanker Falls Into Gorge Along Highway

Schools, Colleges To Resume Physical Classes In Delhi From Nov 29: Gopal Rai

Schools, Colleges To Resume Physical Classes In Delhi From Nov 29: Gopal Rai

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement