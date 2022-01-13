Maha Logs 46,723 Cases, Up 27 Pc From Day Ago, 32 Deaths; Overall Tally Tops 70 Lakh

Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago, taking the overall tally above the 70-lakh mark, while 32 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

With fresh additions, the state's coronavirus caseload reached 70,34,661, while the death toll increased to 1,41,701, it said. On Tuesday, the state had reported 34,424 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths. The bulletin said 28,041 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those recovered from the infection so far to 66,49,111.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.52 per cent, while the active tally is at 2,40,122, it added. On the new strain of COVID-19, the department said, “Today, 86 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Out of these, 25 patients have been reported by the National Center for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by B J Medical College.”

Giving the break-up of new Omicron infections, it said Mumbai reported 21 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (53), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Pune rural (one), Satara (three) and Nashik (two). Till date, a total of 1,367 patients infected with the highly contagious strain have been reported in the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope cautioned that the coronavirus curve in the state is not flattening despite a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the last couple of days. He said the only silver lining is low hospitalisation of patients that stands at more than 14 per cent. Tope said he doesn't expect the coronavirus situation to stabilise by January-end or early February, and urged those who have not undergone vaccination to take jabs, besides adhering to COVID-19 norms like wearing face masks.

Vaccination and restrictions are key to arrest the spread of the infection, he stressed. Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February, the health department told the cabinet on Wednesday.

The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet. The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after the cabinet meeting said. The present demand for medical oxygen is 400 metric tonnes, it said. "If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

"Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don't require medical oxygen. But people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure," the CM said. According to the bulletin, the Mumbai region, which comprises the financial capital and its adjoining satellite cities, alone recorded 30,107 cases. Mumbai city reported 16,420 cases.

The Pune region recorded 9,277 cases, followed by Nashik (2,230), Nagpur (2,044), Kolhapur (1,056), Aurangabad (511), Latur (1,006), Akola (492). A region consists of a set of districts. Of the 32 fatalities in the state, the Mumbai region recorded 22, Pune and Nashik (three each), Kolhapur and Latur (two each), the bulletin said. Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not record any fresh fatality.

Currently, 15,29,452 people are in home quarantine and another 6,951 in institutional quarantine, it added. The bulletin said 2,13,615 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,11,42,569. Tope also pointed out that the vaccination rate needs to be ramped up.

The health minister said he had asked for 50 lakh doses of Covishield and 40 lakh shots of Covaxin during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The positivity rate of the state stands at 21.04 per cent, while Mumbai's positivity rate is 27 per cent, he said earlier in the day. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 70,34,661; fresh cases 46,723; death toll 1,41,701; recoveries 66,49,111; active cases 2,40,122, total tests 7,11,42,569.

With inputs from PTI.