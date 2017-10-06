The Website
06 October 2017 National

'Lalu Ji Has Become A Twitter Baba': JD(U) Takes A Swipe At RJD President Over His Comment On Modi Govt

The JD(U) spokesman's comments came in response to a series of tweets by the RJD supremo, shortly after his appearance before the CBI in New Delhi.
Outlook Web Bureau
The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Friday took a swipe at RJD president Lalu Prasad over his outbursts on social media where he accused the Narendra Modi government of having filed a "fraud case" against him in the hotels-for- land scam.

"Lalu ji has become a twitter baba. He should also tweet about the questions he was asked during the grilling by CBI and the explanations he may have given about the source of his immense wealth", JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said here in a statement.

"Whatever Lalu ji is going through, he should blame his own deeds for that. And as a natural outcome of his actions, his son Tejashwi has also been named as an accused in the case. After all, he has not been appearing before the CBI court for having taken part in the struggle for Independence", the JD(U) leader remarked.

The JD(U) spokesman's comments came in response to a series of tweets by the RJD supremo, shortly after his appearance before the CBI in New Delhi.

Prasad was questioned for seven hours yesterday by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the award of contract for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006.

The former railway minister had tweeted, "I brought glory to the Indian Railways. Modi govt has filed a fraud case against me. BJP, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are party to this."

"I challenge divisive politics therefore they want to ruin my family but I am not scared. I will uproot communalism and fascism even if I am hanged", he had alleged in another one of his tweets.

In a scathing attack on the RJD supremo, Kumar said there are few examples in the country of a person indulging in rampant corruption and making his family members too suffer on that account.

Incidentally, the RJD and JD(U), along with the Congress, had fought the 2015 assembly polls together as alliance partners. However, relations between the two parties begun to sour when the names of Lalu and Tejashwi cropped up in corruption cases relating to the UPA 1 period when the RJD supremo was the railway minister.

The Grand Alliance finally collapsed with JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling out of the coalition citing his "zero tolerance policy" towards corruption. He then formed a new government with the support of the BJP and eventually joined the NDA.

(PTI)

