Kulbhushan Jadhav Family's Dresses Were Changed For Security Reasons: Pakistan

Hours after external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj slammed Pakistan over ill-treatment with the family of jailed Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, the Pakistan foreign ministry on Thursday responded, saying it rejects India’s all allegations.

Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson also said Jadhav's mother was interrupted from speaking in Marathi for security reasons, according to News18.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav family's dresses were changed for security reasons. If India can't praise us, they at least don't blame us,” Faisal reportedly responded.

India on Thursday tore into Pakistan for presenting the wife and mother of Jadhav as "widows" during their highly controlled meeting, and accused Islamabad of turning an emotional moment into "an instrument to further its propaganda."

In identical statements in both houses of Parliament Swaraj said there was "serious and gross violation of human rights of the family members of Jadhav", who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying.

She pointed out that Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetna were forced to remove their mangalsutra, bindi and bangles and footwear, and even made to change their attire on the pretext of security.

"Both married women were presented as widows in front of a son and husband. There can be no greater insult than this," said Swaraj as other members chorused "shame, shame."

"There are not enough words to condemn the same," she said.

Jadhav's mother and wife met him on Monday inside the Pakistan foreign office building in Islamabad under unusual circumstances -- he was separated from the two women by a glass screen, and they conversed through an intercom. Avanti was not allowed to speak in their native Marathi language. Chetna's footwear was confiscated. Jadhav's words apppeared tutored and the atmosphere was intimidating.

Swaraj said Pakistani authorities are now talking of chip, camera or a recorder being installed in the shoes. This is "absurdity beyond measure," she said, pointing out that the two women had cleared security at airports in India, Dubai and Pakistan when nothing suspicious was detected.

After the meeting, Pakistani authorities also did not return the shoes of Jadhav's wife despite repeated requests.

"The Pakistan authorities have been cautioned against any mischievous intent in this regard through a Note Verbale yesterday," she said.

On Wednesday also Pakistan rejected the Indian allegations.

“We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations,” a statement by the foreign office said.

The statement pointed out that if the Indian concerns are serious, the guests or the Indian deputy high commissioner should have raised them during the visit with the media which was readily available at a safe distance, as requested by India. “The fact is that Jadhav’s mother publicly thanked Pakistan for its humanitarian gesture. This was recorded by the media. Nothing more needs to be said,” the foreign office said.

(With PTI inputs)