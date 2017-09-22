Kidnapped Son Of Income Tax Officer Found Murdered After 10 Days On Outskirts Of Bengaluru

An Income Tax officer's son who was kidnapped 10 days ago was found murdered near a lake on Bengaluru's outskirts on Friday, with police arresting four persons, including a friend of the victim, in connection with the crime.

The decomposed body of 19-year-old Sharath was found buried near the Ramohalli lake, police said.

The victim's car was parked near the spot, police said, adding, fearing action by them the abductors killed him. Sharath, son of I-T officer Niranjan Kumar, had left home at Ullala in his new car on September 12, telling his parents that he will back soon. However, he did not return home till late in the night.

His parents tried calling him but to no avail. Two days later he sent a WhatsApp video message telling his parents to arrange Rs 50 lakh to pay his abductors as ransom.

His parents had lodged a complaint with the police and a manhunt was launched to trace the him but the police drew a blank.

A pall of gloom descended at Ullala where the family resides. The boy was studying automobile engineering at Acharya Institute of Engineering.

