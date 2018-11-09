Jharkhand: Woman Dies After Being Gangraped, Stick Inserted In Private Parts

A woman, who was gang raped and physically tortured by her former husband and his friends, died on Friday in Jharkhand's Jamatra district, police said.

Her first husband, who had inserted a wooden stick in her private parts after raping her, has been arrested, a police officer said.

Finding her unconscious on Thursday, villagers admitted her to Naryanpur Primary Health centre. Police was able to reconstruct the crime as she regained consciousness briefly. She was later referred to Jamatra Sadar hospital where doctors declared her dead.

"The woman was abducted from a Kali Puja fair by Uday, her first husband, and his friends late on Wednesday," according to her statement to the police.

A search is on to arrest the other accused, said Jamtara Sub Divisional Officer B.N. Singh.

The victim had gone to Pabia village to watch a Santhali procession taken out on the Kali Puja night. Uday was also present there.

He and his friends kidnapped and took her to a nearby field where they took turns raping her, Singh said citing the victim's statement.

IANS