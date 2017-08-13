The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 August 2017 Last Updated at 8:01 pm International

Ivanka Trump Denounces Racism, White Supremacy, Neo-Nazis After Charlottesville Violence

Outlook Web Bureau
Ivanka Trump Denounces Racism, White Supremacy, Neo-Nazis After Charlottesville Violence
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Ivanka Trump Denounces Racism, White Supremacy, Neo-Nazis After Charlottesville Violence
outlookindia.com
2017-08-13T20:03:27+0530

US President Donald Trump may have a large following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalistic rhetorics. But, his daughter Ivanka weighed in today on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with an appeal for unity, saying there was "no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis."


A woman was killed and 19 injured in the university town yesterday when a car plowed into a crowd after a white nationalist protest rally turned violent.


Trump has come under fire for blaming the Charlottesville violence on hatred and bigotry "on many sides."

Ivanka Trump was more pointed in a tweet Sunday calling for unity.

"There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis," she said.

"We must all come together as Americans - and be one country UNITED.

(AFP)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Ivanka Trump USA Racism International Reportage
Next Story : Hizbul Mujahideen Operational Commander Killed During Encounter In Kashmir's Shopian
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters