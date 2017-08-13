Ivanka Trump Denounces Racism, White Supremacy, Neo-Nazis After Charlottesville Violence

US President Donald Trump may have a large following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalistic rhetorics. But, his daughter Ivanka weighed in today on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, with an appeal for unity, saying there was "no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis."

A woman was killed and 19 injured in the university town yesterday when a car plowed into a crowd after a white nationalist protest rally turned violent.

Trump has come under fire for blaming the Charlottesville violence on hatred and bigotry "on many sides."



Ivanka Trump was more pointed in a tweet Sunday calling for unity.



(AFP)