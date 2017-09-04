The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:59 am National

Industrialist Naveen Jindal And Others Granted Bail By Court In Coal Scam Case

Besides Jindal, others who got the relief include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.
Outlook Web Bureau
Industrialist Naveen Jindal And Others Granted Bail By Court In Coal Scam Case
File Photo-PTI
Industrialist Naveen Jindal And Others Granted Bail By Court In Coal Scam Case
outlookindia.com
2017-09-04T11:01:07+0530

Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were today granted bail by a special court in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief to them on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each and one surety of like amount.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

Advertisement opens in new window

Besides Jindal, others who got the relief include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.

The accused were summoned for alleged offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Naveen Jindal Delhi - New Delhi Scams/Frauds/Rackets Coal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Use Of The Word 'Chhammakchhallo' Amounts To Insulting A Woman's Modesty, Says Thane Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters