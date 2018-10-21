﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Indian Railways Suffers As Private Players Fail To Meet Wagon Delivery Targets

Indian Railways Suffers As Private Players Fail To Meet Wagon Delivery Targets

There are plans to approach the Finance Ministry to resolve the GST issue, industry sources said.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2018
Indian Railways Suffers As Private Players Fail To Meet Wagon Delivery Targets
File Photo
Indian Railways Suffers As Private Players Fail To Meet Wagon Delivery Targets
outlookindia.com
2018-10-21T15:11:38+0530
Related Stories

A working capital crunch, coupled with lack of critical components, has slowed down the delivery schedule of railway wagons, affecting their availability with the transporter, a senior official said.

"Wagon manufacturers are the mainstay of the railways as 90 per cent of its requirement is met by the private sector. Till October 1, Indian Railways has received only 2,717 of the 12,311 wagons that had been ordered from 10 major players in April," the Railways official told IANS.

Thus, the manufacturers are expected to produce 9,594 wagons, each of which costs Rs 25 lakhs, in the next five months, by March 2019, which seems to be a tall order, industry stakeholders said.

Expressing serious concern over the slow pace of delivery, the Railways has asked wagon manufacturers to improve the supply or face a penalty of two per cent of the value of the order as laid down in the contract, the official said.

According to industry sources, there are issues like lack of working capital and non-availability of critical components like bogeys, couplers, dropgear and airbrake systems from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO)-approved vendors.

While the price of steel has gone up around 20 per cent to 25 per cent in the recent past, there are also Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues.

Five per cent GST is applicable on wagons, while the GST on raw materials required for wagon productions is 18 per cent.

There are plans to approach the Finance Ministry to resolve the GST issue, industry sources said.

Meanwhile, the Railways has decided to opt for the reverse auction method to decide on its future tender for procurement of 21,758 wagons at an estimated cost of Rs 5,600 crore -- the largest such order for the national transporter.

The order includes nine types of wagons, including covered, flat, open and brake vans to be supplied by the successful bidders in the next two years.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indian Railways National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 61,000 Posts Lying Vacant In Six Paramilitary Forces
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters