The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 September 2017 Last Updated at 6:57 pm National News Analysis

Indian Railways Permits M-Aadhaar As ID Proof For Travellers

Outlook Web Bureau
Indian Railways Permits M-Aadhaar As ID Proof For Travellers
File Photo: PTI Photos
Indian Railways Permits M-Aadhaar As ID Proof For Travellers
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Ministry of Railways said today it has decided to allow m-Aadhaar, a digital version of the Aadhaar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class.

The m-Aadhaar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card.

It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhaar has been linked.

Advertisement opens in new window

To show Aadhaar, a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password.

"m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the m-Aadhaar app is available on Google Play Store.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Railways Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Enforcement Directorate Files Supplementary Charge Sheet
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters