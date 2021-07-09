Flying Of Drones Banned Over Naval Assets: Indian Navy

July 09, 2021
The Navy's decision came in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month injuring two personnel.

Outlook Web Desk 09 July 2021
Representational Image
PTI
Indian Navy on Friday announced prohibition on flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) within the 3 kms ambit of Naval Base, Naval Units and Naval assets.

This decision came as a pre-emptive measure to negate the possibilities of similar risks caused by the recent drone attack carried out on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month injuring two personnel.

"Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator", a Defence statement said here.

The government authorities said the use of a drone to carry out a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

