India Responds To China's 'Constructive Role' In Kashmir Offer, Says It's Bilateral Matter With Pak
India today said its position on bilaterally resolving all matters with Pakistan including the Kashmir issue had not changed, in what was a virtual snub to China which had offered to mediate in the long-pending Indo- Pak issue.
In a reference to ties between India and Pakistan, an External Affairs ministry spokesperson said the central issue between the two countries was "cross-border terrorism perpetrated on India".
Terrorism was impacting peace and stability in the entire region, the spokesperson added.
India's position on addressing all issues including Kashmir with Pakistan in a bilateral framework had not changed, the spokesperson told reporters here when asked to comment on China expressing its willingness to play a "constructive role" over Kashmir.
On the standoff between the armies of India and China in the Dokalam area, he said diplomatic channels would continue to be used for a resolution.
Asked about China's comment that there was no "bilateral meeting" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the MEA spokesperson said, "There was a conversation between them. There was a range of issues that was the subject matter of the conversation."
( PTI)
