UP: Teen Allegedly Drugged, Raped By Neighbour's Boyfriend In Ghaziabad

16-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped last week by the boyfriend of her neighbour, who had invited her over to her place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad on July 18, they said.

The minor narrated her ordeal to her parents on Tuesday, following which they lodged a complaint, police officer OP Singh said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Robin, and his girlfriend, he said.

The girl is training to be a beautician. On July 18, her neighbour called her home on the pretext of getting a facial, Mr Singh said.

When the girl reached her neighbour's place, the latter's boyfriend was already there. The two accused offered her a drink laced with sedatives, following which Robin raped her, he said.

When she tried to resist, Robin thrashed her badly. He also threatened to kill her entire family if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the SHO added.

