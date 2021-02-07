Uttar Pradesh: Here's How To Enrol For Free Coaching Classes For NEET, JEE, UPSC

With an aim to provide free coaching to students preparing for competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the launch of free-of-cost coaching centres at the divisional level in the state from February 16 under a new scheme called 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana', an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres to end the miseries of underprivileged children in the state, officials said. The coaching centre will prepare aspiring candidates to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and a few other competitive exams.

The free-of-cost coaching institutes will start functioning from the auspicious day of 'Basant Panchami' on February 16 and registration for classes will commence on February 10, an official spokesperson said. The free coaching facility will provide great support to poor students, he added.

The 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and they will be followed up at the district level in the next phase.

The coaching will also involve provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants.

In case of examinations like the NDA and CDS, thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP.

Along with this, there will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams. All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will also be made available online.

There will be doubt solving sessions to help the candidates to choose the best field for them and it will be accompanied by discussions with experts as guest lecturers.

The guest lecturers will help them with quick preparation and techniques to write crisp answers in the exam, the spokesman added.

With PTI Inputs

