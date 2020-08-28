August 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Sunny Leone' Tops Merit List For Admission In Kolkata College

'Sunny Leone' Tops Merit List For Admission In Kolkata College

The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College, posted on its website, had Sunny Leone's name at the top.

PTI 28 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Sunny Leone' Tops Merit List For Admission In Kolkata College
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone
File Photo
'Sunny Leone' Tops Merit List For Admission In Kolkata College
outlookindia.com
2020-08-28T19:21:05+05:30

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name "mischievously" made it to the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme of a Kolkata college on Thursday.

The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College, posted on its website, had the actor's name at the top.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

"It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident," a college official said.

The incident raised questions among the academia about the online admission process that is underway.

Next Story >>

Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sunny Leone National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×