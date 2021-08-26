S Jaishankar Briefs Opposition Leaders On Afghanistan Situation

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the government led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an all-party meet on Thursday in which he briefed leaders of political parties on the situation in Afghanistan.

Leaders across party lines were informed about the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are also present during the briefing in Parliament House annexe.

Apart from India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the ministers are also expected to share the government's assessment of the situation in the war-torn country.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are some of the leaders attending the crucial meet.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in the war-torn country in the wake of the Taliban seizing control of almost all key Afghan towns and cities, including Kabul.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously said that representatives of her party, the Trinamool Congress, will attend the meeting.

"We will definitely be attending Thursday's all-party meeting on Afghanistan," the TMC supremo told reporters at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

Earlier, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)) to brief the floor leaders of the political parties.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

As part of its evacuation mission from Afghanistan, India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine