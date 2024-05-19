Football

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Reckons Phil Foden Can Still Get Better After Player Of The Year Award

Foden has been a pivotal part of City’s title challenge this season, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists in the top-flight in 2023-24

Manchester City's Phil Foden
Pep Guardiola thinks Phil Foden can still get better, after the 23-year-old winning the Premier League’s Player of the Year. (More Football News)

It is the youngster's most prolific scoring season for City, while only six players have bettered Foden's goal haul in the Premier League.

It is the youngster’s most prolific scoring season for City, while only six players have bettered Foden’s goal haul in the Premier League.

When asked about the strides that Foden has made this season, leading him to the award, Guardiola praised the England international’s influence on the squad.

"Obviously, he makes a step forward as a football player. In terms of minutes or time, but he's decisive in winning games," Guardiola said.

"Maybe before it was a glimpse of action, but now it's consistent. That is the truth, but they still have a margin. Sometimes his game is overexcited, it's over, and you have to be more calm because his excitement he has for himself, but we'll have question of time, but this season has been really, really important. Really, really important."

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson. - null
Ederson To Miss Manchester City's Final Two Games Of Season

BY Stats Perform

Foden has bettered his tally of 11 goals from last season and leads City’s squad for chances created this campaign with 68.

"He's moving forward, but I had the feeling he can be better, and I think he can do it because I've said many times, that he loves football," Guardiola added.

"He enjoys being on the pitch, and I think the feeling doesn't like when you have the day off.

"He likes to be in the training session doing less or more and I had the feeling it still can be better."

Manchester City can win a fourth-consecutive Premier League title on Sunday against West Ham, if they can match or better Arsenal's result.

