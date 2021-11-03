Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting vaccinated

2021-11-03T13:19:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 1:19 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings, is holding a review meeting on Wednesday with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

The meeting, being held via video conferencing, includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

(With PTI inputs)

