Patna Hospital Declares Alive Covid-19 Patient As Dead, Hands Over Another Person’s Body To Kin

Amid rising Covid-19 fatalities in the country, a government hospital in Patna made a “fatal” error after it mistakenly declared an alive Covid-19 patient as dead while handing over another person’s body to his kin.

Hospital authorities have garnered severe criticism for the gaffe, with the state government ordering an inquiry into the incident.

One Covid-19 patient identified as Chunnu Kumar, was declared dead by authorities at the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

However, Kumar, who hails from Mahmadpur village in the Barh sub-division in Patna district, is at the moment undergoing treatment for the infection.

Hospital staff handed over another person’s body, claiming it was Kumar, to the latter’s brother.

As soon as the incident came to light, Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh shot off a letter to the hospital authorities asking them to investigate the matter and take action against the person responsible for the incident within 24 hours.

He also asked them to take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

(With PTI inputs)

