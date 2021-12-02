Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Look At These Antique Coins Found In JCB Digging In MP, Possibly From Mughal Era

Coins Found In TIkamgarh: During a stone quarry work in the Madhya Pradesh town, 164 coins have been found in a pitcher. It is believed that they are from the Mughal era. Mining officials have deposited these in the district treasury.

Look At These Antique Coins Found In JCB Digging In MP, Possibly From Mughal Era
Image of the coins found in Tikamgarh during a stone quarry digging work | Social Media

Trending

Look At These Antique Coins Found In JCB Digging In MP, Possibly From Mughal Era
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T12:48:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:48 pm

A total of 164 coins, possibly of the Mughal era, have been found kept in a pot in the sand dug up during a stone quarry work in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Thursday.

District mining officer Prashant Tiwari told Outlook that after a private contractor involved in stone mining informed them about the coins, they went to the spot, located in Nandanwara village, about 55 km from the district headquarters in the Bundelkhand region, on Wednesday.

“In total, 164 coins, including 12 made of silver and the rest of copper, having engravings in Urdu or Persian, were found in an earthen pot. The weight of these coins has been recorded and they have been sealed. Now they are deposited in the district treasury," he said.

A team from the archaeology department would analyze the coins, the official said.
The accurate period to which the coins belong and the language written on them would be known after the study, he added.

Notably, Orchha in Niwari district, famous for its Ram Raja Temple, is located about 45 km from Nandanwara village. The Niwari district was carved out of Tikamgarh in 2018.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

This region of Bundelkhand had a strong footprint of the Afghans and Mughals.

According to history, Jujhar Singh became the king of Orchha in 1626 and vowed not to remain a vassal of the Mughal Empire.

His attempt to assert independence from the reigning Mughal emperor Shah Jahan paved the way for his downfall.

The Mughal army, then led by Aurangzeb, invaded his land and conquered it in 1635, forcing Singh to retreat to Chauragarh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Madhya Pradesh Coin National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Road Show

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Road Show

Omicron Scare: More Travellers From At-Risk Nations Test Covid-19 Positive At Delhi, Mumbai Airports

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Discharged From Hospital After Spine Operation

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early, Find Experts

Air Pollution: SC Lashes Out At Delhi Govt Over ‘Red light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign

Varun Gandhi Calls Out Delays In Employment Process, Tweets About Youth's Patience

PM Modi Greets BJP Chief JP Nadda On His Birthday, Calls His Leadership ‘Inspiring’

Covid-19: Will Omicron Be Deadlier Than Delta? What We Know So Far

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Pollution Control Day: Why India Has Some Of The Most Polluted Cities In The World

Pollution Control Day: Why India Has Some Of The Most Polluted Cities In The World

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Kashmir: Army Terms Killing Of Local Jaish Militant ‘Major Breakthrough’

Kashmir: Army Terms Killing Of Local Jaish Militant ‘Major Breakthrough’

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dhananjaya Hits Ton, SL's Lead Vs WI By 200+

2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dhananjaya Hits Ton, SL's Lead Vs WI By 200+

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement