Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Accused Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Contracts Dengue In Jail

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was taken in police remand, was sent back to the district jail on Saturday evening for treatment at its healthcare facility.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Accused Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Contracts Dengue In Jail
Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra | PTI

Trending

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Accused Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Contracts Dengue In Jail
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T12:33:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 12:33 pm

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, has contracted dengue in prison. Mishra, who was in prison in connection to the violence that unfolded in Lakhimpur Kheri, is currently being treated at a healthcare facility. 

After being in police remand since Friday where he contracted the disease, Mishra was sent back to the district prison on Saturday for his treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said.

Ashish Mishra, along with three others, was taken in two-day police custody on Friday evening for further interrogation.

Related Stories

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in violence that erupted during a farmers' protest.

Thirteen people, including Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Three accused arrested on Saturday -- Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra -- were produced before a magistrate in the evening. The investigators moved an application for their 14-day police custody remand. The hearing on the application will take place on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ashish Mishra Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

‘AAP, TMC Marginal Players; Will Defeat BJP To Form Next Govt In Goa’: P Chidambaram

ITBP's 60th Raising Day: 20 Soldiers Get Gallantry Medals For Defending LAC Against China

100 Crore Vaccine Shots Proves Strength Of 'Sabka Prayas': PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat'

RK Laxman Turns 100: PM Modi Pays Homage As Twitter Floods With Tributes To 'The Common Man'

6-Year-Old Raped In Delhi, Accused Caught On CCTV Footage

Covid-19: Centre Stresses On 'Utmost Precautions' As States Gear For Diwali Celebrations

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Snowfall, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc On Apple Orchards, Five Dead

J&K: Snowfall, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc On Apple Orchards, Five Dead

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

Read More from Outlook

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Naseer A Ganai / This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. Shah is on a three-day trip.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: Why Is Pakistan Under Pressure To Beat India In T20 WC, Says Madan Lal

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: Why Is Pakistan Under Pressure To Beat India In T20 WC, Says Madan Lal

Priya Nagi / India and Pakistan clash in a high-octane ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super-12 match in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup clash.

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Advertisement