Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Accused Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Contracts Dengue In Jail

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, has contracted dengue in prison. Mishra, who was in prison in connection to the violence that unfolded in Lakhimpur Kheri, is currently being treated at a healthcare facility.

After being in police remand since Friday where he contracted the disease, Mishra was sent back to the district prison on Saturday for his treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said.

Ashish Mishra, along with three others, was taken in two-day police custody on Friday evening for further interrogation.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in violence that erupted during a farmers' protest.

Thirteen people, including Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Three accused arrested on Saturday -- Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra -- were produced before a magistrate in the evening. The investigators moved an application for their 14-day police custody remand. The hearing on the application will take place on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)