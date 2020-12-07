December 07, 2020
Corona
JMM Will Participate In Bharat Bandh On Tuesday: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The chief minister dubbed the Centre’s farm laws as a ‘conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers’

PTI 07 December 2020
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centre's "conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers".

Taking to Twitter, Soren, who is also the executive chairman of the ruling JMM, said that his party “fully supports” the protesting farmers.

"Protests will also be held in Jharkhand against the central government's conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers. The JMM fully supports Bharat Bandh on December 8," the chief minister tweeted.

Thousands of farmers have hit the streets, especially in north India, in protest the BJP-led central government's new farm laws. A nationwide strike on December 8, called by the agitating farmers, has gathered widespread support from many opposition parties.

