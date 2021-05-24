May 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  It’s Not Collective Responsibility, Centre Solely Accountable For Corpses Floating In Ganga: Rahul

It’s Not Collective Responsibility, Centre Solely Accountable For Corpses Floating In Ganga: Rahul

As many as 71 corpses were found floating in the Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district and a similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on May 10 and May 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:54 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
It’s Not Collective Responsibility, Centre Solely Accountable For Corpses Floating In Ganga: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI
It’s Not Collective Responsibility, Centre Solely Accountable For Corpses Floating In Ganga: Rahul
outlookindia.com
2021-05-24T07:54:09+05:30
Also read

Lashing out at the Centre over cases of Covid-19 victims’ corpses found floating in the Ganga river, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was the government’s fault and families left the bodies of their loved ones on the river bank out of “compulsion”.

"I do not like sharing photographs of dead bodies. The entire country and the world are sad seeing such photos, but one has to understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river Ganga out of compulsion. They are not at fault," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is not a collective responsibility, but is only of the central government," he added.

Gandhi’s remarks come in the backdrop of officials in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh recovering numerous bodies from the Ganga, earlier this month.

As many as 71 corpses were found floating in the Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district and a similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on May 10 and May 11.

These incidents occurred in the backdrop of crematoriums across the country grappling to perform the last rites of Covid-19 victims due to a massive surge in the number of infections.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Karnataka Logs Record 700 Black Fungus Infections In One Week, Haryana Reports 421 Cases

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos