It’s Not Collective Responsibility, Centre Solely Accountable For Corpses Floating In Ganga: Rahul

Lashing out at the Centre over cases of Covid-19 victims’ corpses found floating in the Ganga river, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was the government’s fault and families left the bodies of their loved ones on the river bank out of “compulsion”.

"I do not like sharing photographs of dead bodies. The entire country and the world are sad seeing such photos, but one has to understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river Ganga out of compulsion. They are not at fault," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is not a collective responsibility, but is only of the central government," he added.

Gandhi’s remarks come in the backdrop of officials in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh recovering numerous bodies from the Ganga, earlier this month.

As many as 71 corpses were found floating in the Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district and a similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on May 10 and May 11.

These incidents occurred in the backdrop of crematoriums across the country grappling to perform the last rites of Covid-19 victims due to a massive surge in the number of infections.

(With PTI inputs)

