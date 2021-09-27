Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Lowest In 191 Days With 26,041 New Infections

The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities while a decrease of 3,856 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19 cases in India | PTI/File Photo

2021-09-27T10:10:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 10:10 am

The active Covid-19 caseload in India is the lowest in 191 days. In the past 24 hours, 26,041 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the country, taking total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,36,78,786. However, active cases declined to 2,99,620, the lowest in 191 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday at 8 am.

A decrease of 3,856 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

COVID 19
