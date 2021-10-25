Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695

The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 fresh fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry's data published earlier, Monday.

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695
India logged 14,306 Covid-19 cases on Monday: Union Health Ministry | File Photo

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695
2021-10-25T12:38:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:38 pm

India logged 14,306 new Covid-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Kerala has reconciled 363 fatalities from the previous period, officials said, adding that 71 deaths have been reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43% and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.27 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The 443 new fatalities include 363 from Kerala, 18 from Maharashtra and 15 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 4,54,712 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,016 from Maharashtra, 38,007 from Karnataka, 36019 from Tamil Nadu, 28,592 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,899 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,055 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI Inputs)

