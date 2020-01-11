HC Directs 'Chhapaak' Makers To Give Credit To Acid Attack Survivor's Lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.
The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.
The film was released in theatres on Friday.
