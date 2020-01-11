January 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  HC Directs 'Chhapaak' Makers To Give Credit To Acid Attack Survivor's Lawyer

HC Directs 'Chhapaak' Makers To Give Credit To Acid Attack Survivor's Lawyer

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

PTI 11 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
HC Directs 'Chhapaak' Makers To Give Credit To Acid Attack Survivor's Lawyer
File Photo
HC Directs 'Chhapaak' Makers To Give Credit To Acid Attack Survivor's Lawyer
outlookindia.com
2020-01-11T11:43:44+0530

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

The film was released in theatres on Friday.

Next Story >>

Varun Dhawan Looks Intense In A Shirtless Tattooed Avatar In Street Dancer 3D Song Dua Karo

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Deepika Padukone Chhapaak Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos