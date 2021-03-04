A Few OTT Platforms Are Showing Porn: Supreme Court On Need To Screen Content

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there is a need to screen video contents released on the OTT platforms. The top court also directed the Centre to submit the new guidelines on regulating social media and online streaming platforms.

“A balance has to be struck as some OTT platforms are also showing pornographic materials on their platforms,” the bench, also comprising Justice R S Reddy, said.

While hearing an appeal by India head of Amazon Aparna Purohit, who has challenged against Allahabad High Court order denying her bail, Justice Ashok Bhushan said, "Now watching movies on internet and OTT has become common. We are of the view there must be some screening. Even pornography is shown.”

The High Court on February 25 declined to give protection from arrest to Ms Purohit by dismissing the anticipatory bail application of her.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Purohit, termed the case against her as “shocking” saying this woman is an employee of Amazon and she is neither a producer nor an actor but still she has been made an accused in around 10 cases relating to the web series across the country.

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming recently.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine