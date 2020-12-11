December 11, 2020
Corona
Farmer Union Moves Supreme Court, Wants 'Arbitrary' Farm Laws Scrapped

Bhanu Pratap Singh claimed that the three agriculture laws will make farmers 'vulnerable to corporate greed'

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2020
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-11T16:14:49+05:30

The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking it to quash three farm laws passed by Parliament in September. Over the past few weeks, thousands of farmers have been protesting against these laws, demanding that the government repeal them.

Moving to the Supreme Court, the Bhartiya Kisan Union's petition, filed by its president Bhanu Pratap Singh, claimed that the three agriculture laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed", according to ANI.      

Calling them "arbitrary", the petition alleges that the laws were passed without adequate discussion.

The apex court has already issued notices to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the farm laws passed by Parliament in September. These were first introduced in June as ordinances by the central government.

The three contentious laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

 

