December 09, 2020
Corona
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Rushed To Hospital With Breathing Problems

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been suffering from breathing problems and other age-related ailments for quite some time.

PTI 09 December 2020
Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) Leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
PTI File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T15:34:50+05:30

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems, sources said adding that doctors are attending to the veteran CPI(M) leader at the hospital's “flu clinic”.

"We are treating him. Necessary tests are being conducted at our flu clinic, following which we will decide on whether he needs to be hospitalised," an official of the private hospital said.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from breathing problems and other age-related ailments for quite some time.

He had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018.

