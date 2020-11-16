BJP Hits Out At PDP, NC; Terms Gupkar Alliance as ‘Unholy’

The BJP on Monday hit out at the PDP and NC, saying their stand on a number of issues, including the demand for restoration of Article 370, is the same as that of countries like Pakistan and asked the Congress if it agrees with the "anti-national" views of those parties.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited a number of “pro-people laws” that have been brought into force in J&K following the revocation the region’s special status in 2019 and hit out at the Congress.

"I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do they want the restoration of Article 370? Please tell the nation categorically and clearly does the Congress support annulment of pro-people laws?" Prasad asked.

Prasad said anti-corruption laws, reservation for the disadvantaged sections of society and various other "humanist" central laws were not implemented in the region and accused the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) of pushing J&K towards a state of "narrow conservatism". The PAGD is an amalgamation of various Jammu and Kashmir based political parties. The alliance has sought the restoration of Article 370.

"If a Muslim or a Hindu girl from Jammu and Kashmir married a boy from outside, then she would have no right in the property of her father. We have changed it and restored her right to property," Prasad said.

Earlier, while targeting the Congress over its ties with the NC and the PDP, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also lashed out at the PAGD, describing the alliance as "unholy”.

"This Gupkar Alliance wants exactly what Pakistan and anti-India countries want. Pakistan has gone to every forum and spoken against the removal of Article 370. The Gupkar Alliance says the same thing," Patra said.

