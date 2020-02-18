February 18, 2020
Poshan
Delhi Police Files Chargesheet In Jamia Violence Case, No Student Named

According to the police, 17 arrests have been made so far in the case - nine from New Friends Colony and eight from Jamia Nagar, all of them locals.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 February 2020
outlookindia.com
2020-02-18T13:20:31+0530

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the December 15 Jamia Millia Islamia violence case, naming Shareel Imam as the instigator. No student of Jamia Millia Islamia university has been named in the chargesheet.

Imam, who was sent to one-day police custody on Monday,  has now been sent to judicial custody till March 3.

According to the police, 17 arrests have been made so far in the case -- nine from New Friends Colony and eight from Jamia Nagar, all of them locals.

Role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is also being examined by the police.

CCTV, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses have been attached as evidence, police said.

The probe has also revealed that empty bullet cartridges, belonging to a 3.2 mm pistol, were found during the violence.

The chargesheet comes just two days after several videos showing alleged police brutality against the student of Jamia Millia Islamia were released by Jamia Coordination Committee.

