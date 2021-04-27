Delhi: 100 Rooms Of Ashoka Hotel To Be Used As Covid Facility For Justices, Families

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi on Monday passed an order to convert 100 rooms of the infamous Ashoka Hotel into a Covid-19 Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families. The AAP government, in the official order, also added that the Primus Hospital in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri will run the Community Health Centre (CHC) facility at Ashoka Hotel.

The hospital will run the facility at Ashoka Hotel and also handle the biomedical waste disposal. The staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training, stated the order.

It will also provide an ambulance for the transfer of patients, while the hotel will provide services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection, and food, for the patients, it said.

The charges for the use of the facility will be collected by the hospital and payment will be made by it to the hotel, it added.

With PTI inputs

