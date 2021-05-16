Covid-19: Delhi Lockdown Extended By Another Week

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by another week.

Lockdown in Delhi has been extended by another week, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

The Covid-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

(With PTI inputs.)

