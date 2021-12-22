Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

With the addition of new Covid-19 cases, the overall infection count in the city climbed to 7,68,148, while the death toll stands at 16,366.

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Trending

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T21:15:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 9:15 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 490 new coronavirus positive cases, a jump of more than 160 from the previous day, but did not record any fatality caused due to the infection, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. A total of 1,201 cases of Covid-19 were reported across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city had reported 204 cases on Monday and 327 on Tuesday.

With the addition of cases, the overall infection count in the city climbed to 7,68,148, while the death toll stands at 16,366, he said.

A total of 45,014 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number in the city to 1,32,91,717, the civic official said.

Mumbai now has 2,419 active coronavirus cases after 229 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

So far, 7,46,784 patients have recuperated in Mumbai and its recovery rate is 97 per cent.
The overall growth rate of the Covid-19 infection stood at 0.03 per cent between December 15 and December 21, while the case doubling rate was 1,962 days, he said.

The civic body said that presently Mumbai has 14 sealed buildings (where more than five residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zone in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since the past few months.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most number of deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Tags

PTI National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Ayodhya Land Purchase: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

'Time To Rest?': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harish Rawat Targets Own Party, Alleges Non-cooperation

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Read More from Outlook

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prohibited Christmas or New Year gatherings amid Omicron scare, even as fresh Covid-19 cases spiked to 125.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement