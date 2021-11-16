Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Centre Extends UAPA Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For 5 Years

Zakir Naik, an Indian preacher is accused of making radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through IRF's channels. UAPA ban on his organization is now extended by 5 years.

Zakir Naik | Social Media

2021-11-16T07:39:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 7:39 am

The Centre on Monday extended the ban imposed on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), for five years. The Indian preacher had escaped the country and is currently based in Malaysia.  

The IRF was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that the IRF has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

Naik also makes radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, Internet, print and social media, it said.

The central government is further of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding, it said.

The ministry said Naik's activities will disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and some people may undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The notification said that the central government is also of the opinion that with regard to the activities of the IRF, it is necessary to declare it an unlawful association with immediate effect.

Considering all these aspects, the Home Ministry said, it has decided to extended the ban imposed on the IRF under the UAPA for another five years.

(With PTI Inputs)

Zakir Naik Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)
