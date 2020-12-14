In a bizarre and shocking incident a man in Bihar bet his wife while gambling with his friends after which he forced her to have sex with his friends as he lost his bet. Furthermore, when his wife refused to comply with his demand, he poured acid on her, officials said.
The incident occurred in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. According to reports, the man is said to have claimed that he poured acid on his wife in an attempt to “purify” her.
“An FIR has been registered against the accused (husband),” Rajesh Kumar Jha, SHO of Mozahidpur police station said.
According to reports, the accused had promised to “hand over” his wife to his friends if he lost the bet.
