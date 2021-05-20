May 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  ‘Actively Engaged In Mediation’: China On Middle East Violence

‘Actively Engaged In Mediation’: China On Middle East Violence

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said a special envoy for the Middle East was calling for an immediate ceasefire and reiterating (China's) firm commitment to the two-state solution.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:50 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Actively Engaged In Mediation’: China On Middle East Violence
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing would like to host negotiations between the two sides in China.
AP
‘Actively Engaged In Mediation’: China On Middle East Violence
outlookindia.com
2021-05-20T19:50:30+05:30

China says it has been "actively engaged in mediation" toward ending the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has spoken with officials of the Palestinian and Egyptian foreign ministries and will also speak with representatives of Israel, Russia, the United Nations, the European Union and other parties, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Thursday.

Zhao said the envoy was calling for an immediate ceasefire, strengthening assistance to Palestine, and reiterating (China's) firm commitment to the two-state solution.

He said Beijing would like to host negotiations between the two sides in China and is willing to provide humanitarian and other types of assistance to the Palestinian side “within its capabilities.”

China has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause but also maintains robust ties with Israel. The country has criticized the US for blocking the adoption of a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gaza's Health System Suffers Under Repeated Wars, Israeli Bombardment

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau China Israel Egypt Palestine Israel-Palestine Gaza War International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos