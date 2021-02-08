February 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  A Look At Natural Disasters Uttarakhand Faced Over Last Three Decades

A Look At Natural Disasters Uttarakhand Faced Over Last Three Decades

The natural calamity refreshed the memories of the deadly Uttarakhand Floods in 2013 which devastated the state and killed more than five thousand people.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
A Look At Natural Disasters Uttarakhand Faced Over Last Three Decades
PTI
A Look At Natural Disasters Uttarakhand Faced Over Last Three Decades
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T09:44:37+05:30

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday and lead to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga River. Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge.

So far, 7 bodies have been recovered.

The natural calamity refreshed the memories of the deadly Uttarakhand Floods in 2013 which devastated the state and killed more than five thousand people.

Take a look at the major natural disasters Uttarakhand has faced in the last three decades.

1991 Uttarkashi Earthquake

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh in October 1991 in which at least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed.

1998 Malpa Landslide

Killing 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, the 1998 Malpa landslide was one of the major natural disasters mankind has witnessed. The resulting debris partially blocked the Sharda River.

1999 Chamoli earthquake

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes has hit Chamoli district in 1999. Over 100 people were killed and the adjoining Rudraprayag district was also heavily affected. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the earthquake, and landslides and changes in water flow were also recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.

2013 North India Floods

In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centred on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tamil Nadu Government Confiscates Properties Of Sasikala's Kin

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttarakhand Avalanche Flood aftermath Kedarnath Temple National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos