A Look At Natural Disasters Uttarakhand Faced Over Last Three Decades

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday and lead to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga River. Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge.

So far, 7 bodies have been recovered.

The natural calamity refreshed the memories of the deadly Uttarakhand Floods in 2013 which devastated the state and killed more than five thousand people.

Take a look at the major natural disasters Uttarakhand has faced in the last three decades.

1991 Uttarkashi Earthquake

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh in October 1991 in which at least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed.

1998 Malpa Landslide

Killing 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, the 1998 Malpa landslide was one of the major natural disasters mankind has witnessed. The resulting debris partially blocked the Sharda River.

1999 Chamoli earthquake

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes has hit Chamoli district in 1999. Over 100 people were killed and the adjoining Rudraprayag district was also heavily affected. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the earthquake, and landslides and changes in water flow were also recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.

2013 North India Floods

In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

