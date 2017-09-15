The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:57 pm National

India Is Expected To Be Open Defecation Free By 2019, Says Rajnath Singh

The home minister said for cleanliness, the central government was implementing a Rs 12,000-crore action plan through 76 ministries and departments.
Outlook Web Bureau
India Is Expected To Be Open Defecation Free By 2019, Says Rajnath Singh
FILE PHOTO/PTI
India Is Expected To Be Open Defecation Free By 2019, Says Rajnath Singh
outlookindia.com
2017-09-15T16:18:55+0530

The whole country is expected to be open defecation free by October 2019, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

The government is confident of fulfilling the prime minister's vision of making India open defecation free by October 2019, Singh said after launching the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' (Cleanliness is Service) campaign of the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

The home minister said for cleanliness, the central government was implementing a Rs 12,000-crore action plan through 76 ministries and departments.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Providing toilet facility at home will ensure safety and dignity of women. 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign will help improve nutrition and productivity of our children," he said.

The home minister said Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have already been declared open defecation free.

"Toilets have been constructed in about 4.60 lakh houses and 4 lakh schools," he said.

Singh said the use of technology for creating wealth from waste was the government's priority.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajnath Singh Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Blue Whale Challenge: Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response On Plea For Banning The Game
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters