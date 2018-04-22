The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:05 pm International

India, China To Work Together On Counter-Terrorism, Climate Change

Outlook, in an exclusive last week, had first reported about the possible one-on-one meeting between Modi and Xi.
Outlook Web Bureau
India, China To Work Together On Counter-Terrorism, Climate Change
File Photo
India, China To Work Together On Counter-Terrorism, Climate Change
outlookindia.com
2018-04-22T18:11:22+0530

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that both New Delhi and Beijing have agreed to work together on the issues like terrorism, climate change, sustainable development and global healthcare.

After holding bilateral talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO foreign ministers' meet, Swaraj, while addressing a joint press conference here, said, "We (India-China) agreed to work together on issues like terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, global healthcare etc."

Advertisement opens in new window

Swaraj further said China has also agreed to share data on Sutlej and Brahmaputra rivers in 2018.

"China has confirmed data sharing on Sutlej and Brahmaputra rivers in 2018. As it directly affects lives of people living there we welcome this," she said.

The foreign minister also announced that Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume this year through Nathu La.

Earlier in the conference, minister Wang Yi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan city on April 27-28, ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in June.

Swaraj, who is on a two-nation visit to China and Mongolia, is in Beijing for a ministerial-level meeting of the SCO, where India became a full member in 2017.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Beijing India-China Terrorism International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi-Xi To Hold Unprecedented Informal Summit in China’s Wuhan City On April 27-28
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters